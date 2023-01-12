Top ETF Stories Of 2022 & 2023 Outlook

(1:00) - 2023 Outlook For ETF Asset Growth

(7:10) - The Rise Of Actively Managed ETFs

(11:00) - Will Investors Continue To Move Away From Mutual Funds?

(14:05) - What Should You Know About Fee Compression Trends?

(17:20) - What New ETFs Were The Favorites In 2022?

(23:40) - ESG vs Anti ESG ETFs

(28:50) - Top ETFs To Watch In 2023

(32:10) - Episode Roundup: VOO, VTI, VOTE

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Elisabeth Kashner, Director of Global Fund Analytics at FactSet, about the biggest ETF stories of 2022 and 2023 outlook.

2022 was another great year for the fast-growing ETF industry. US ETFs attracted net inflows of almost $600 billion, the second highest on record, despite continued market turbulence.

Mutual funds, on the other hand, lost assets at a record pace, resulting in a $1.5 trillion gap in the flow of money from them into ETFs, per Bloomberg data.

About 430 new ETFs were introduced last year, slightly lower than record-breaking number of 477 in 2021. New launches included some very interesting strategies like single security ETFs.

Many actively managed ETFs beat their benchmarks in the challenging market conditions and gathered a lot of cash. These included the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI and the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF DBMF.

Fund managers are also converting some of their mutual funds into ETFs. About 40 mutual funds have been converted into ETFs since Guinness Atkinson started the trend in March 2021, followed by a big move by Dimensional Fund Advisors.

We also discuss fee compression trends, the role of alternative strategies in a portfolio, and the rise of anti-ESG ETFs.

Elisabeth’s favorite ETFs for 2023 include the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI. Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL are the top holdings in these funds.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more. Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

