Top ETF Stories of 1H & Investing Ideas for 2H

(1:15) - What ETF Areas Will See The Most Growth?

(8:00) - Are These ETF Closures A Good Thing For The Industry?

(11:30) - The Big Difference Between ETFs and ETNs

(14:50) - Nontransparent ETF Structure

(18:15) - ETFs To Keep On Your Radar

(23:00) - Episode Roundup: Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Todd Rosenbluth, Head of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at CFRA. We discuss the hottest ETF stories of the first half and investing ideas for the rest of the year.

More than $200 billion flowed into US listed ETF in the first half of the year, with record inflows into fixed income ETFs and commodity ETFs. Gold ETFs like the SPDR Gold Shares GLD gathered almost $40 billion as the precious metal price surged to its nine-year high.

Cloud computing, e-commerce and internet are among the best performing areas of 2020 as they all benefit from the current crisis. The ProShares Long Online Short Stores ETF CLIX, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF WCLD and the O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF OGIG have gained more than 55% each this year.

However the top spot on the leaderboard is occupied by the ARKG Genomics ETF ARKG, which is up more than 70% this year. Two more ARK products—Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW and Innovation ETF ARKK--are in the top 10, as they benefitted from Tesla’s TSLA exponential rise.

We also discuss the record number of ETF and ETN closures this year, the proposed ETF labeling system and actively managed, nontransparent ETFs, or ANTs.

We have seen some very interesting ETF launches this year, particularly in the past few weeks. The ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF GERM, the Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF VIRS, the Direxion Work From Home ETF WFH and the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF BETZ try to capitalize on the hottest themes. Tune into the podcast for Todd’s top ETF picks for 2H 2020 and follow him on Twitter @ToddCFRA.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

(In full disclosure, Neena owns shares of WCLD in the ETF Investor Portfolio.)

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.