Top ETF Picks & Market Outlook for 2021

Click here to listen to Wharton’s Behind the Markets Podcast Click here to listen to Zacks’ ETF Spotlight Podcast

In the past couple of weeks, Astoria’s founder and CIO, John Davi, has been featured on both Wharton’s Behind the Markets Podcast, hosted by Jeremy Schwartz, and Zacks’ ETF Spotlight Podcast hosted by Neena Mishra. Astoria would like to thank both Jeremy and Neena for having us on their shows.

In these podcasts John Davi provides Astoria’s take on:

Top ETF picks for 2021

Key investment themes for 2021

Portfolio Construction

How to prepare one’s portfolio for higher inflation

A steepening yield curve

Best,

Astoria Portfolio Advisors

Astoria Portfolio Advisors Disclosure: At the time of these podcasts, Astoria held positions in COPX, PICK, XME, FBT, XBI, ARKG, XLE, KBWB, XLB, XLI, ICLN, EES, SPSM, IHDG, SPDW, CQQQ, MCHI, DGRE, VTIP, VOT, and EMB on behalf of its clients. There are no warranties implied. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC is a registered investment adviser located in New York. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC may only transact business in those states in which it is registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration requirements. For full disclosure, please refer to our website: https://www.astoriaadvisors.com/disclaimer

Photo Source: Astoria Portfolio Advisors, Zacks, Wharton Business Radio.

