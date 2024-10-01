Top Entertainment Stocks To Buy Now? 2 For Your October 2024 Watchlist

The entertainment sector is made up of companies that produce and distribute media content, operate theme parks, and provide leisure activities. This includes film studios, streaming services, video game developers, and live entertainment venues. Entertainment stocks represent ownership in these companies traded on public exchanges. The sector has undergone significant changes with the rise of digital streaming and interactive entertainment.

Investing in entertainment stocks can offer several potential benefits. These companies often have strong brand recognition and loyal fan bases. Many entertainment firms have recurring revenue models through subscriptions or franchises. The sector can be resilient during economic downturns as people seek affordable entertainment options. However, entertainment stocks also face challenges. Consumer tastes can change rapidly, making success unpredictable. Production costs in areas like film and game development can be high. Competition is intense, especially with new entrants in the streaming space.

When considering entertainment stocks, it’s important to evaluate a company’s content library and production capabilities. Assess their ability to adapt to new distribution channels and technologies. Look at factors like subscriber growth, content engagement, and international expansion potential. Consider the impact of changing consumer preferences on the company’s offerings. Be aware of potential disruptions from new entertainment formats or platforms. For all that, here are two entertainment stocks to watch in the stock market this month.

Entertainment Stocks To Watch Today

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)

(NYSE: DIS) Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV)

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS Stock)

Kicking things off, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is a multinational entertainment and media conglomerate. They operate diverse business segments including theme parks, film studios, television networks, and streaming services. Disney is known for its iconic characters, franchises, and properties across various entertainment mediums.

In August, The Walt Disney Company announced its Q3 2024 financial results. The company notched in earnings of $1.39 per share, and revenue of $23.16 billion. This came in better than Wall Street’s estimates for the third-quarter of 2024 which were an EPS of $1.20 per share, on revenue estimates of $22.86 billion.

Year-to-date, Walt Disney stock is trading higher by 4.99%. Meanwhile, during Tuesday morning’s trading session, shares of DIS stock opened lower by 1.13%, trading at $95.10 a share.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV Stock)

Advancing to, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company. They operate in three main segments: concerts, ticketing, and sponsorship and advertising. Live Nation promotes, operates, and manages ticket sales for live entertainment events worldwide. The company also owns and operates entertainment venues and manages the careers of music artists.

At the end of July, Live Nation Entertainment reported its most recent Q2 2024 financial results. Diving right in, the company announced second quarter 2024 earnings of $1.03 per share, with revenue of $6.02 billion. This is versus analysts’ estimates for the quarter, which were earnings of $0.98 per share, and revenue estimates of $6.05 billion. In addition, revenue grew by 6.97% versus the same period, the prior year.

So far in 2024, shares of Live Nation stock have increased by 19.28% year-to-date. All while, during Tuesday morning’s trading session, LYV stock opened flat on the day, trading at $109.51 a share.

