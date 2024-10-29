Top End Energy Sees Cash Flow Decline Amid Exploration Costs

Top End Energy Limited (AU:TEE) has released an update.

Top End Energy Limited reported a decrease in cash flow for the quarter ending September 2024, with net cash used in operating, investing, and financing activities totaling $833,000. The company faced significant expenditures in exploration and evaluation, impacting its overall cash reserves, which stood at $2.72 million at the start of the period. Investors may want to watch how these financial moves affect the company’s future growth and stock performance.

