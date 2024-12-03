Top End Energy Plans New Securities Issuance

Top End Energy Limited (AU:TEE) has released an update.

Top End Energy Limited has announced a proposed issuance of up to 45,929,687 new securities, including options and fully paid ordinary shares, as part of a placement strategy. Scheduled for issuance by January 31, 2025, this move aims to bolster the company’s capital base. Investors in the financial markets may find this an intriguing opportunity to watch.

