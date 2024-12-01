News & Insights

Top End Energy Pauses Trading for Major Announcement

December 01, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Top End Energy Limited (AU:TEE) has released an update.

Top End Energy Limited (ASX: TEE) has voluntarily suspended its securities from trading as it prepares to make a major announcement regarding a significant project acquisition and capital raising. The suspension will remain in effect until the company releases this anticipated information, expected by December 3, 2024. Investors are closely watching for updates that could impact the company’s market positioning.

