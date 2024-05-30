News & Insights

Top End Energy Nears Completion of NT Acquisition

May 30, 2024 — 06:49 pm EDT

Top End Energy Limited (AU:TEE) has released an update.

Top End Energy Limited is on track to complete the acquisition of key NT acreage from Hancock, having secured the required consent from the Northern Land Council. This approval marks a significant step towards finalizing the deal, with only the NT regulator’s nod now pending. The transaction is expected to conclude in June 2024, aligning with the company’s strategic expansion efforts.

