News & Insights

Stocks

Top End Energy Issues New Unlisted Options

December 06, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Top End Energy Limited (AU:TEE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Top End Energy Limited has announced the issuance of 2,610,938 unlisted options with an exercise price of 25 cents, set to expire in three years. These securities are part of previous transactions and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move signals potential strategic financial planning by the company.

For further insights into AU:TEE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.