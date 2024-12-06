Top End Energy Issues New Unlisted Options

Top End Energy Limited (AU:TEE) has released an update.

Top End Energy Limited has announced the issuance of 2,610,938 unlisted options with an exercise price of 25 cents, set to expire in three years. These securities are part of previous transactions and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move signals potential strategic financial planning by the company.

