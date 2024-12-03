Top End Energy Announces New Share Issuance Plan

Top End Energy Limited (AU:TEE) has released an update.

Top End Energy Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 22,070,313 fully paid ordinary shares, scheduled for December 10, 2024. This strategic move aims to boost liquidity and provide the company with additional capital for growth opportunities. Investors interested in the energy sector will be watching closely as this could impact the stock’s market performance.

