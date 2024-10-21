Top Education Group Strengthens Financial Oversight

Top Education Group Ltd. (HK:1752) has released an update.

Top Education Group Ltd has updated the terms of reference for its Audit and Finance Committee, emphasizing the importance of independent non-executive directors in its governance structure. This move aligns with the regulations of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, potentially enhancing investor confidence in the company’s financial oversight. The committee will meet at least twice a year and has the authority to seek external professional advice.

