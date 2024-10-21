Top Education Group Revamps Governance with New Director

Top Education Group Ltd. (HK:1752) has released an update.

Top Education Group Ltd has announced a significant change in its governance structure, effective November 1, 2024. The company will dissolve its Council and assume its functions, while establishing a new Risk and Compliance Committee chaired by the newly appointed independent non-executive director, Professor John Patrick Hearn. These changes aim to streamline governance and enhance risk management and compliance in the higher education sector.

