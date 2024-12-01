News & Insights

Top Education Group Ltd Announces Key Leadership Appointments

December 01, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

Top Education Group Ltd. (HK:1752) has released an update.

Top Education Group Ltd has appointed Professor Dominic Robert Beresford Verity as an independent non-executive director, effective December 2, 2024, and Jonathan Richard O’Dea as chairperson of the Risk and Compliance Committee from November 18, 2024. Professor Verity brings a wealth of experience from the academic and financial sectors, promising to enhance the group’s compliance and governance strategies.

