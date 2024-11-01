News & Insights

Top Education Group Announces Board and Committee Changes

November 01, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

Top Education Group Ltd. (HK:1752) has released an update.

Top Education Group Ltd. has announced changes to its board of directors and committee memberships, effective from November 1, 2024. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors. These adjustments reflect the company’s strategic direction and governance priorities.

