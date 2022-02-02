Top Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week

Are These The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy In February 2022?

With the recent volatility in the stock market, dividend stocks are worth serious consideration. With the upcoming interest rate hikes and soaring inflation to bond yields holding above 2-year highs, investors may be reassessing their risk appetite. Thus, investing in top dividend stocks could be something on their minds. After all, investors can expect periodic cash flows and a possibility of decent gains over time with this group of stocks.

Broadly speaking, dividend stocks offer a more consistent means of generating gains in the form of, well, dividends. You could say that these are among the more defensive stocks that serve as an anchor for a portfolio. The likes of which would appeal to investors looking to take a more cautious approach to deploy their capital right now. As such, it would not surprise me to see high dividend stocks being among the most active stocks around now.

Now, when it comes to picking dividend stocks, investors would ideally want to look at firms whose businesses are rock solid. That’s because these companies are often the ones that can afford to pay and increase their dividends consistently. Admittedly, you’re not likely to see explosive growths. But steady gains over the longer term is nothing to scoff at. And that’s something we need during a highly volatile environment we are seeing in the stock market today. With all that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the top dividend stocks right now.

Top Dividend Stocks To Consider Investing In Right Now

Intel

Intel is an industry-leading semiconductor company that continues to create life-changing technologies. In essence, it advances the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address its customers’ greatest challenges. Furthermore, the company embeds intelligence in the cloud, network, and edge to unleash the potential of data to transform businesses and society for the better. INTC stock currently has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Last week, the company posted better-than-expected figures in its latest earnings report. Diving in, the semiconductor maker raked in a total revenue of $19.5 billion for the quarter. This exceeded consensus forecasts of $18.31 billion. Moreover, Intel recorded an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09, beating expectations of $0.91. Earlier this year, Intel also announced plans for an initial investment of over $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio. This will help boost production to meet the surging demand for semiconductors and power a new generation of products. Given these developments, would INTC stock make your list of top dividend stocks to buy?

Apple

When it comes to top dividend stocks to buy, Apple would not be the first name to come to mind for many investors. From innovative apps to premium products and transformative experiences, the company’s world-class portfolio of services proved essential in 2021. This comes as more people all over the world are seeking new ways to stay connected, informed, and entertained. With over 745 million paid subscriptions, Apple continues to connect the world’s developers, artists, and storytellers with more than 1 billion devices. The tech giant currently has an annual dividend yield of 0.5%.

Similar to Intel, the company posted its quarterly earnings last week. For the quarter, Apple’s revenue came in 11% higher year-over-year to a whopping $123.9 billion. Notably, this is the largest quarterly revenue for the iPhone maker on this front. To put things into perspective, this is well above analyst forecasts of $118.66 billion. Separately, the company is reportedly planning to turn its iPhones into payment terminals, challenging Block’s (NYSE: SQ) Square. Should this plan materialize, it could potentially shake up the payment terminals market. All things considered, is AAPL stock a top dividend stock to watch?

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is a multinational beverage corporation whose products are sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Its multiple billion-dollar brands are spread across several beverage categories worldwide. These include sparkling soft drink brands like Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Fanta. It also includes hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands. It employs more than 700,000 people across the globe and continues to positively impact the lives of its consumers. Currently, Coca-Cola currently has an annual dividend yield of 2.8%. For those unfamiliar, Coca-Cola has raised its dividend payout to shareholders for 59 consecutive years. And you could count on the company to continue doing so considering its healthy growth rate.

In late October, the company reported its third-quarter financials which topped analysts’ estimates. It sees continued momentum and strong results with revenues growing by 16% year-over-year to $10 billion. Impressively, this is already ahead of its pre-pandemic levels. Coca-Cola also reported an EPS of $0.57 for the quarter, growing by 41% compared to a year earlier. In January, the company also announced a partnership with Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) to launch FRESCA™ Mixed. This is a new line of spirit-based, ready-to-drink cocktails, offering a distinctive flavor for consumers. With all these in mind, is KO stock worth investing ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings on February 10?

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (PG) is a multinational consumer goods corporation. Through its vast portfolio of consumer goods, the company operates across 70 countries worldwide. Among its more notable brands are Ambi Pur, Bounty, Febreze, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Oral-B, SK-II, Vicks, and Tide. Due to its core offerings falling under the consumer staples sector, I could see investors eyeing PG stock now. The company currently has an annual dividend yield of over 2%.

Recently, the company posted solid figures in its latest quarterly earnings report that topped estimates. In essence, PG posted an EPS of $1.66, just above consensus estimates of $1.65. Furthermore, the company also raked in total revenue of $20.95 billion, exceeding forecasts of $20.34 billion. Also, the company’s organic revenue jumped by 6% for the quarter from increased prices on select products. Given the solid financials, would you consider investing in PG stock right now?

