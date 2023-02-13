Top Dividend Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 3 In Focus

Dividends are payments made by companies to their shareholders. These payments are usually in the form of cash or additional shares of stock. Generally, companies pay dividends to their shareholders on a regular basis. This can occur monthly, quarterly, or annually. Additionally, it is a way for companies to share their profits with their shareholders. Dividend payments can provide investors with a steady source of income and can play an important role in total returns for investors. Specifically for those who are looking for a long-term investment strategy.

Next, dividend stocks are stocks that pay dividends to their shareholders. These stocks are often attractive options for income-seeking investors. This comes as they provide a reliable source of income in the form of dividends. Dividend stocks can come from a variety of industries, including utilities, consumer staples, and healthcare. Companies that pay dividends are typically well-established and have a strong financial track record. This makes them a popular choice among investors seeking stability and income.

Investing in dividend stocks can provide investors with a way to generate income while also potentially benefiting from any capital appreciation of the stock. However, it is important to keep in mind that dividend payments are not a guarantee. In fact, they can be reduced or eliminated at any time. Retail investors should thoroughly research and understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions. Considering this, let’s dive into three top dividend stocks for your stock market watchlist today.

Dividend Stocks To Watch Today

Chevron (CVX Stock)

To kick us off, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an energy company. In brief, Chevron engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It is also a major player in the production of refined petroleum products. Currently, Chevron pays its stockholders a quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share. This results in an annual dividend yield of 3.55%.

At the end of January, Chevron released its Q4 2022 financial results. In the report, the company notched in earnings per share of $4.09 along with revenue of $56.5 billion. The earnings per share were slightly lower than expected, with a consensus estimate of $4.16 per share and revenue of $53.6 billion. Despite this, Chevron saw a significant increase in revenue with a 17.3% rise compared to the same period the previous year.

Looking at the last month of trading action, the shares of Chevron have dropped by 4.04%. While, during Monday’s mid-morning trading session, CVX stock is trading slightly lower on the trading day by 0.92% so far at $170.39 a share.

3M Company (MMM Stock)

Second, 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is a diversified technology company. To start, the company produces a wide range of products. This includes consumer and industrial products, electronic materials, and healthcare products. Today, 3M pays a quarterly dividend of $1.50 a share. This equates to an annual dividend yield of 5.21%.

In February, the company announced its Q1 2023 dividend. In detail, The 3M Board of Directors declared a dividend of $1.50 per share for the first quarter of 2023. This will be payable on March 12th to shareholders on record as of February 17th. Moreover, 3M has a long-standing tradition of paying dividends to its shareholders, with over 100 years of uninterrupted payments.

So far in 2023, shares of MMM stock have pulled back by 6.03% year-to-date. Moving along, On Monday morning, 3M stock is trading higher on the day by 1.07% at $115.08 a share.

V.F. Corporation (VFC Stock)

Last but not least, V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is a global lifestyle apparel company. The company designs produce and sells a variety of clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company operates through a portfolio of well-known brands, including The North Face, Vans, and Timberland.

Just this month, VF Corporation reported its third-quarter 2023 financial results. Diving in, the company reported Q3 2023 earnings of $1.12 per share, with revenue of $3.5 billion. For context, this surpasses Wall Street’s consensus estimates whicih were earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $3.6 billion. Despite the positive earnings report, the company’s revenue fell 2.6% compared to the same quarter the previous year.

Year-to-date, shares of VFC stock have retreated by 4.33% so far. With that, ahead of Monday’s lunchtime trading action, VFC stock is trading higher on the day by 1.01% at $26.54 per share.

