Top Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week? 2 To Know

Dividend stocks are a type of stock that pays out regular dividends to shareholders. Dividends are typically paid out quarterly, but can also be paid out monthly or yearly. While most publicly traded companies pay dividends, there are a few that do not. Dividend stocks can be a great way to generate passive income. This is because they can provide a consistent stream of payments that can be used to cover living expenses or reinvested back into the stock market.

Dividend stocks also tend to be less volatile than other types of stocks, making them a good choice for investors who are risk-averse. However, it is important to remember that dividend payments are not guaranteed. They can be reduced or eliminated at any time. Therefore, investors should always research a company before investing in dividend stocks. With this in mind, here are two top dividend stocks to check out in the stock market this week.

Dividend Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Now

1. Verizon Communications (VZ Stock)

First up, Verizon Communications (VZ) is an American multinational telecommunications conglomerate. Also, Verizon is part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. In addition, the company is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world. Currently, VZ shareholders enjoy an annual dividend yield of 6.93%.

VZ Recent Stock News

Just this month, Verizon reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, the company reported 3rd quarter 2022 earnings of $1.32 per share, along with revenue of $34.2 billion. This was compared with analysts’ consensus estimates which were earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $33.9 billion.

Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “The pricing actions we took earlier this year, as well as our new cost savings program, show that we are being deliberate and strategic in our decisions to strengthen our business. At the same time, we are focused on executing our 5G strategy, as we are covering every major market and accelerating our C-Band network build. We are on track to reach 200 million POPs within first-quarter 2023.“

VZ Stock Chart

Over the last five trading days, shares of Verizon stock are up 5.64%. Meanwhile, VZ stock closed Friday’s trading session higher by 4.03% at $37.67 per share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. Coca-Cola Company (KO Stock)

Next, let’s look at beverage giant The Coca-Cola Company (KO). In brief, The Coca-Cola Company is an American multinational beverage corporation. Coca-Cola sells its products in more than 200 countries and maintains a strong presence in emerging markets. Additionally, the company owns or licenses more than 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, including Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, and Powerade. What’s more, Coca-Cola also has a minority stake in Monster Beverage Corporation. As it stands Coca-Cola has an annual dividend yield of 2.90%.

KO Recent Stock News

Meanwhile, in recent news, the company reported a beat for its 3rd quarter 2022 financial results. In detail, Coca-Cola posted Q3 2022 earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $11.1 billion. For context, Wall Street’s consensus earnings estimate was $0.64 per share, along with revenue of $10.5 billion.

Moreover, the company reported a 10.2% increase in revenue during the same period, a year prior. Aside from that, Coca-Cola raised its full-year guidance, as the company said it expects 2022 earnings of $2.46 to $2.48 per share. Previously, the company said it expected fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.44 to $2.46 per share.

“The Coca-Cola Company today reported strong third-quarter 2022 results as the company continued to build on the momentum from the first half of the year. “Our strong capabilities and consumer insights continue to help us win in the marketplace,” commented James Quincey, Chairman, and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company.

KO Stock Chart

Continuing on, over the last 5 trading days, shares of KO stock are up 7.31%. Meanwhile, to close out Friday’s trading session, Coca-Cola stock closed up 2.07% at $60.76 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

