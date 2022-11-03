Top Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 3 For Your List

Dividends are a big deal to a lot of investors. They provide a source of income that can help to cushion the blow of a down stock market, and they can also be reinvested in order to compound returns over time. Dividend Aristocrats are stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years, and they’re often seen as being some of the safest and most reliable investments out there.

Of course, just because a stock is a Dividend Aristocrat doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s a good investment – you still need to do your own due diligence before buying anything. But if you’re looking for dividend-paying stocks with a long track record of success, the Dividend Aristocrats could be worth considering. With this in mind, let’s look at three top dividend aristocrat stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Dividend Stocks To Watch Now

1. Dover (DOV Stock)

Starting off the list Dover Corporation (DOV) is a diversified industrial manufacturing company. Dover Corp owns and operates a portfolio of manufacturing companies providing components and equipment, specialty systems, and support services for a variety of applications in industrial products, engineered systems, and fluid management.

DOV Recent Stock News

Last month, Dover reported its third-quarter 2022 financial results. In detail, Dover posted Q3 2022 3rd earnings of $2.26 per share, with revenue of $2.2 billion. Moreover, the company reported its revenue increased by 6.9% compared to the same period a year prior.

Separate from that, on Thursday, the company announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.505 per share. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022. As a result, DOV has an annual dividend yield of 1.55%.

DOV Stock Chart

As of Thursday’s market close, shares of DOV stock are trading at $130.30 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. 3M (MMM Stock)

Next up, 3M Company (MMM) is an American multinational conglomerate corporation operating in the fields of industry, worker safety, US health care, and consumer goods. The company produces over 60,000 products under several brands, including Adolphus, Kleenex, Scotch-Brite, Post-it, Nexcare, and more. Today, 3M offers its stockholders a quarterly dividend payment of $1.49 per common stock, which reflects a 4.85% annual dividend yield.

MMM Recent Stock News

Last month, 3M also released its 3rd quarter of 2022 financial and operating results. Diving in, 3M (MMM) reported Q3 2022 earnings of $2.69 per share, along with revenue of $8.6 billion. Meanwhile, the street’s consensus earnings estimate was $2.61 per share on revenue of $8.8 billion for Q3 2022.

Meanwhile, 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman commented, “We continue to execute our strategies and deliver for our customers in a highly uncertain environment. Excluding the impact of the decline in disposable respirator sales, our team posted over 3 percent organic growth. We delivered sequential and year-over-year margin expansion, amidst macroeconomic challenges and the strengthening U.S. dollar.“

MMM Stock Chart

On Thursday, shares of 3M stock closed the day about flat, trading at $122.85 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

3. Genuine Parts Company (GPC Stock)

Last but not least, Genuine Parts Company (GPC), or Genuine Parts, is an American automotive and industrial replacement parts company. Genuine Parts operates in four business segments: automotive, industrial, office products, and electrical/electronic. Today, GPC offers its stockholders an annual dividend yield of 2.02%.

GPC Recent Stock News

In recent news, last month GPC also reported its third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Getting straight into it, the company reported Genuine Parts (GPC) reported 3rd Quarter 2022 earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $5.7 billion. While Wall Street’s consensus earnings estimate was $2.03 per share, with revenue of $5.4 billion. What’s more, revenue increased by 17.8% during the same period, a year prior.

Furthermore, Paul Donahue, Chairman, and CEO commented, “The GPC team delivered record results, with double-digit sales and earnings growth driven by the execution of effective strategies and continued resilience of our Automotive and Industrial businesses.“

GPC Stock Chart

Aside from that, as of Thursday’s close, shares of GPC stock are trading at $177.05 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

