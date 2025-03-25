Top Dividend Stocks With Over 10 Years of Hikes—and Room to Grow

In a market obsessed with the next big growth story, it’s easy to overlook the quiet power of consistency. As tariff turbulence continues, some investors are diverting a portion of their portfolio funds to dividend stocks, which both provide immediate income and traditionally show less volatility compared to stocks that do not pay dividends.

These stocks have raised dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years, putting them on the path to dividend aristocrat status if they aren’t already there. Analysts say that they may also be trading at prices below their fair value, making now a potential buying opportunity.

UnitedHealth Group Offers 15 Years of Dividend Increases, Buy Rating

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is one of the top-rated stocks on our list of rising dividend stars, with an aggregate Buy rating and a potential upside of 21.74%. Despite a recent investigation by the Department of Justice into Medicare Advantage billing practices, shares have risen more than 12% in the last month.

Part of this appreciation may be due to the company’s earning surprise, which beat analyst estimates by $0.07 per share.

While UnitedHealth’s 1.62% dividend yield is lower than other companies on our list, it earns a highlight thanks to its annualized three-year growth rate of 13.46%. The company supports this dividend by paying out 25.22% of its cash flow while offering an average annual increase of 4.30%.

These features, alongside a growing demand for healthcare services, could make UnitedHealth a long-term hold for both income and price growth.

DICK’s Combines a Low P/E Ratio With Dividend Success

While consumer cyclical stocks are being hit due to supply chain concerns related to tariffs, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) beat its most recent earnings estimate by $0.15 per share. Recent industry struggles have pushed the company’s share prices close to their 50-day low value of about $186 per share, resulting in an exceptionally low P/E ratio of 14.73%.

This price suppression has also resulted in a 2.35% dividend yield for an annual payout of $4.85, which may indicate a buying opportunity for income investors. While its dividend increase record isn’t as impressive as some competitors' 11-year history of payout increases, its 40.10% three-year annualized growth rate could signal significant future growth potential.

Analyst ratings for DICK’s remain optimistic through price suppression. Shares currently carry an aggregate Moderate Buy rating from analysts, with a 19.14% potential upside. Institutional buying trends support this optimism, increasing to $3 billion from $377 million between the third and fourth quarters of 2024.

Lowe’s Trades Near 50-Day Low With 50 Years of Dividend Increases

Another consumer retail stock hit with tariff woes, shares of Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) are now trading near their 50-day low of $222 per share after a 10% dip in share prices to date. This has pushed the company’s P/E ratio to less than 20 following its most recent earnings data release, which beat analyst estimates by $0.10 per share.

In addition to a lower P/E ratio, Lowe’s offers one of the most consistent dividends on our list. Like UnitedHealth, its actual yield rate is lower, sitting at 1.97% despite share price struggles in late March.

However, it has raised its dividend for over 50 years, with an annualized three-year growth rate of 14.89%. Analysts also say shares are trading below fair value, with an aggregate potential upside of more than 20%.

Walmart Maintains Moderate Buy Rating Despite Price Struggles

Among our top undervalued dividend picks, none have been hit as hard as Walmart (NYSE: WMT). The company saw a sharp 6% dip in share prices amid trade and tariff concerns.

Recent events pushed share prices to a new 50-day low of about $84 per share in late March.

Despite this, analyst estimates for the retailer remain positive. Aggregate ratings put Walmart at a Moderate Buy, with a 17.83% potential upside. Institutional buying increased to over $17 billion in quarter four of 2024, further bolstering upside potential.

Walmart is also a top pick for dividend investors, with a 53-year track record of increasing dividend payments and a solid 39.00% payout ratio. It’s also shown a respectable 4.21% annualized three-year dividend growth, though its yield is still low at 1.07%.

