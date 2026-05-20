This Top Cryptocurrency Could Soar 2,600%, According to High-Profile Wall Street Strategist

Key Points

Ethereum, currently trading around $2,300, could be ready to skyrocket in value to $62,000.

A major growth catalyst will be asset tokenization, as the world's financial assets move to the Ethereum blockchain en masse.

For Ethereum to soar in price, Bitcoin will likely need to hit a price of $250,000 or higher.

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Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) may be down 55% from its 2025 all-time high, but that's not stopping top Wall Street strategist Tom Lee from talking up its future prospects. As he sees it, Ethereum is simply in a five-year consolidation phase.

In fact, Ethereum could be ready to skyrocket in value. According to Lee, the future upside potential of Ethereum could be as high as $62,000. That's a head-spinning 2,600% gain from today's price of just $2,300. So is he right?

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Key catalysts for Ethereum

Obviously, a lot needs to go right for this to happen. For example, Ethereum must continue to maintain its dominant lead in decentralized finance (DeFi), especially in real-world asset tokenization.

Several top consulting firms have already heralded asset tokenization as a potential multitrillion-dollar financial catalyst. But Lee goes one step further, encouraging others to view it as a potential $300 trillion opportunity.

What happens, for example, if all the assets of the traditional financial world -- from stocks and bonds to real estate and private equity -- suddenly go on chain? Many of those new tokenized assets would presumably move to the Ethereum blockchain, creating a fantastic new growth opportunity.

Lee refers to this as a "1971 moment" for Ethereum. In other words, Wall Street's sudden embrace of asset tokenization could be as big as the moment the world's financial system officially went off the gold standard in 1971.

Another key factor involves Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's largest cryptocurrency. Historically, Bitcoin and Ethereum have marched together in lockstep. As Bitcoin marches higher, so does Ethereum (and vice versa). So if Bitcoin goes on another of its amazing runs, so will Ethereum.

Ethereum / Bitcoin chart by TradingView

From there, it's just math. Lee uses a simple ratio comparing the price of Ethereum and Bitcoin over time to estimate how much higher Ethereum might be able to go. Here's a quick look at the ETH/BTC ratio over time. Currently at 0.02, the ratio needs to rise to 0.25. If Bitcoin soars to $250,000 (which Lee thinks is an inevitability), Ethereum could hit $62,000.

How realistic is a price of $62,000?

Just keep in mind: The all-time high for Ethereum is just $4,954. A price of $62,000 is completely unprecedented. It will require a perfect storm of catalysts, and Bitcoin will have to triple in price from its current level of $80,000.

From my perspective, that's just not very realistic. Tom Lee's bear scenario of Ethereum hitting a price of $12,000 might be a more realistic jumping-off point. After all, Ethereum does not have a monopoly on tokenization. And there's no guarantee that Ethereum will continue to move in lockstep with Bitcoin.

Given that Tom Lee is the chairman of Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), the world's largest Ethereum treasury company, I'm not surprised at his outrageously bullish call on Ethereum. The job of his company, quite simply, is to hoard Ethereum and talk up its price. But my holdings of Ethereum are considerably smaller, and I'm not nearly as bullish.

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.