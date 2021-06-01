Top COVID-19 Vaccine Stories of May Put Biotech ETFs in Focus

The world’s largest economy has started to witness a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases. Going by data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day average of new infections was about 26,000 as of May 23, per a CNBC article. Encouragingly, the number of cases has slipped to the lowest level since June 2020.

Accelerated coronavirus vaccine rollout has been the major factor that has helped gaining control over the aggravating outbreak. President Joe Biden recently announced his latest vaccination goals. He aims at administering at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to 70% of U.S. adults along with getting 160 million adults completely vaccinated by Jul 4, according to a CNBC article.

Going on, the latest public health guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has relaxed restrictions on wearing masks at indoor and public gatherings. According to the new recommendations, completely vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or stay six feet away from others at indoor or outdoor gatherings, per a CNBC article. Against this backdrop, let’s take a look at some top coronavirus vaccine stories of May.

CureVac Releases Positive COVID-19 Vaccine Data

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, CureVac N.V. CVAC, recently informed that its phase IIb/III study on coronavirus vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, will continue following the first interim analysis in 59 eligible COVID-19 cases.

The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board confirmed that the phase IIb/III study (HERALD) for CVnCoV has passed the first interim analysis in 59 adjudicated COVID-19 cases with no safety concerns. Consequently, the trial will keep collecting sufficient data in order to conduct a statistically significant efficacy analysis.

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Expanded Approval

Pfizer PFE/BioNTech BNTX recently announced that the conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for their two-shot vaccine for COVID-19, Comirnaty, in the European Union (EU) has been expanded to allow vaccinating adolescents, 12 to 15 years of age. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized in Europe for this age group.

Sanofi/Glaxo Begin Pivotal Global COVID-19 Vaccine Study

Sanofi SNY and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) informed about the initiation of enrolment in their global, pivotal phase III study to assess adjuvant recombinant-protein COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The study will evaluate safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity of the candidate as its primary endpoints in more than 35,000 volunteers aged 18 and older. The study will be conducted across several countries, including sites in the United States, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Moderna Announces Positive TeenCOVE Study Data

Moderna MRNA has announced that the Phase 2/3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) in adolescents has met its primary immunogenicity endpoint. Markedly, there was no record of coronavirus cases among participants who were administered both the mRNA-1273 doses.

According to the company, a 93% vaccine efficacy was recorded in seronegative participants beginning 14 days after the first dose,applying the secondary Centers for Disease Control and Prevention case definition of COVID-19, which tested for milder disease. Notably, Moderna aims at submitting this upbeat data to regulators worldwide in early June.

Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Gets CMA from MFDS

In an encouraging update, Moderna has informed about receiving the Conditional Marketing Authorization for its mRNA vaccine from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea (MFDS). In this regard, the company has also informed about two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the government of South Korea.

Pfizer Tests COVID-19 Booster & Pneumococcal Vaccine Combo

Pfizer announced the initiation of a study to evaluate co-administration of its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (20vPnC) candidate, following a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults 60 years and older. 20vPnC is under review in the United States with the FDA’s decision expected next month.

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets EUA in Japan

AstraZeneca PLC AZN announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has granted a special approval for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, for active immunization of individuals aged 18 years and above in the country.

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Adolescents Endorsed by CDC

The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the safety and efficacy of Pfizer /BioNTech two-shot vaccine for COVID-19, BNT162b2 for administration in adolescents aged 12-15 years old. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ unanimously voted to recommend the vaccine for use in adolescents after reviewing study data. The CDC’s director approved the committee’s recommendation, thereby opening up vaccination to roughly 17 million adolescents in the United States.

Biotech ETFs in Focus

The coronavirus crisis has created desperation among investors over the accelerated distribution of the coronavirus vaccine to develop herd immunity. In such a scenario, any progress in coronavirus vaccine is going to raise investors’ optimism. Thus, let’s take a look at ETFs that can gain from the recent development:

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF BBH

The underlying MVIS US Listed Biotech 25 Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in the development and production, marketing and sales of drugs based on genetic analysis and diagnostic equipment. Its AUM is $508.5 million and it has an expense ratio of 0.35% (read: Biotech ETFs to Suffer as US Backs IP Waiver for COVID-19 Vaccines).

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF IBB

This fund seeks to provide exposure to U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical stocks. IBB has AUM of $10.09 billion with an expense ratio of 0.46% (read: Best Biotech Stocks & ETFs for mRNA, Gene Editing).

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF XBI

The fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, which match the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. Its AUM is $6.74 billion and expense ratio, 0.35% (read: 5 All-Star ETFs & Stocks to Buy on the Dip).

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund FBT

The fund replicates as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield of the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index. Its AUM is $1.87 billion and it has an expense ratio of 0.55% (read: A Guide to Biotech ETF Investing Amid the Coronavirus Crisis).

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF BTEC

This fund invests in companies that are leading the charge toward innovative solutions rather than spending money on marketing and distribution by tracking the Nasdaq Healthcare Innovators Index. BTEC charges 42 bps in annual fees and has AUM of $152.2 million.

