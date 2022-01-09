Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks For January 2022

5 Hot Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Watch This Week

As we enter the new year, consumer discretionary stocks continue to grow in the stock market today. Despite the recent news of the Omicron variant, the economy is still recovering. Evidently, shoppers ended 2021 with strong demand for goods and services, largely thanks to the holiday season.

According to Mastercard (NYSE: MA), holiday spending in 2021 rose 8.5% compared to 2020. In fact, it surpassed the forecasted increase of 7.4% and was the biggest annual increase in 17 years. On the other hand, in November, Target (NYSE: TGT), raised its sales forecast for the holiday season as sales were boosted by early Christmas shopping sprees. As it stands, TGT stock is up by over 30% in the past year. Furthermore, Target also reported a net income of over $1.4 billion in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, a year-over-year increase of more than 45%.

In other news, in recent weeks, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted that the latest wave of coronavirus may reach its peak in the United States by the end of January. In theory, this could see a further rise in consumer spending in the months ahead. Could this mean that consumer discretionary stocks have space to grow even more? Nonetheless, here are 5 top consumer discretionary stocks to consider in the stock market now.

Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Watch Today

Ford Motor Company

First up, we have Ford Motor Company, an automotive company that is one of the largest in the U.S. Through its Ford+ plan, it continues to expand into the electric vehicle (EV) space and expects 40% of its global vehicle volume to be all-electric by 2030. It has also planned electrification spending of over $30 billion by 2025 and this includes the development of its IonBoost batteries.

Investors are likely responding to news that the company released today. Diving in, Ford announced that it is planning to nearly double production of the F-150 Lightning to 150,000 trucks per year. This is done to meet the high demand for its all-electric version of the country’s best-selling vehicle. Starting this Thursday, the first group of reservation holders will be invited to place their order for the F-150 Lightning. With this piece of news, will you consider investing in F stock?

Apple Inc.

Apple is a consumer discretionary company that mainly focuses on tech products and services. Its core products include the iPhone, Mac, iPad, as well as smart home devices, wearables, and accessories. The company also offers a wide array of software services. This ranges from its streaming subscription services Apple TV+, and Apple Music. The company also owns Beats, a consumer audio company.

Just last week, Apple became the first US company to reach a $3 trillion valuation as the company’s share price increased by over 200% since its pandemic era low. Also, the company released its last quarterly earnings in October and made a net income of over $20.5 billion, a year-over-year increase of over 62%. With that in mind, is AAPL stock a top watch in your books?

Toyota Motor Corporation

Following that, we have Toyota Motor Corporation, a legacy automotive company. The Japanese automotive manufacturer is one of the largest worldwide and produces about 10 million vehicles per year. Additionally, the company designs, manufactures, and assembles a wide variety of vehicle types.

Namely, passenger cars, minivans, and trucks. With all the hype around EV start-ups, it is understandable if you have overlooked tried-and-true automakers such as Toyota. Despite being slow to the EV scene, Toyota is finally ramping up its electric vehicle production schedule. In December, the company vowed to release 30 EVs by 2030, instead of just 15 EVs by 2025, as was previously promised.

Besides that, as of last week, it is planning to launch an autonomous driving operating system. This operating system will be ready by 2025 and will be capable of various features. This includes the monitoring of safety systems, traffic information, and enabling control of basic car components like the steering wheel and breaks. Moreover, Toyota is looking to make the operating system, Arene, available to other automotive manufacturers and startups working on EVs. With all this news, would you say that TM stock has a spot on your watchlist?

The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group is a leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions. The company provides a collection of creative, multifunctional, and customizable storage products that are sold in-store and online. The Container Store operates 94 stores across the U.S., with an average store size of 25,000 square feet.

Last week, the company announced the acquisition of home storage solutions and closet organization company, Closet Works for $21.5 million. This strategic acquisition will allow the company to expand its manufacturing capabilities to include wood-based spaces and enhance its premium wood-based product offerings.

Additionally, this acquisition will grant the company access to quality equipment and facilities located centrally in the United States. This means The Container Store would be able to control the entire process from manufacturing to installation. Ultimately, this could result in better quality control and increased profit margins. Therefore, would you consider adding TCS stock to your portfolio?

Nike Inc.

Last but not least, we have Nike, a multinational corporation that designs and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and provides related services. The company is one of the most valuable sports brands in the world. It also owns brands such as Converse and Hurley.

On December 14, Nike acquired virtual sneaker maker RTFKT for an undisclosed amount. This marks the first push for the sportswear company into the metaverse space. By doing so, Nike is quickly expanding its footprint to include this fast-growing branch of the increasingly popular virtual reality market. According to Nike CEO John Donahoe, “This acquisition is another step that accelerates Nike’s digital transformation and allows us to serve athletes and creators at the intersection of sport, creativity, gaming, and culture”. With that being said, is NKE stock worth watching?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.