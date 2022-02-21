US Markets

Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks gestation

Contributor
Julia Symmes Cobb Reuters
Published

Colombia's constitutional court voted on Monday to decriminalize abortion until 24 weeks of gestation, said the abortion rights coalition which brought the lawsuit seeking to remove the procedure from the penal code.

BOGOTA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Colombia's constitutional court voted on Monday to decriminalize abortion until 24 weeks of gestation, said the abortion rights coalition which brought the lawsuit seeking to remove the procedure from the penal code.

Abortion was partially legalized in Colombia under a 2006 court ruling which allows it only in cases of rape, fatal fetal deformity and health of the woman, without any time limits.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular