Top China pig breeder promotes low-protein hog feed

NANCHANG, China, May 17 (Reuters) - China's leading pig producer Muyuan Foods Co Ltd 002714.SZ used only 9.8% soymeal in its feed last year, cutting costs as feed prices soared, Chairman Qin Yinglin said on Monday.

Qin's comments follow guidelines from Beijing to its huge livestock sector last month to lower the soymeal and corn content in feed after record imports of both during 2020.

Beijing's guidelines were voluntary. Muyuan, though, known for its low-cost hog production, could influence others to follow its lead, threatening China's annual $40 billion in soybean imports.

"We recommend a low-protein diet for raising pigs. Currently the consumption of soybean meal for pig feed in our country is too high," Qin told a conference.

The industry average of 18% is almost twice what Muyuan uses, said Qin.

Muyuan began working to lower protein levels in 2000, Qin said, and this year he submitted a proposal to parliament calling for less wastage of soybeans.

Qin is a delegate to the National People's Congress, China's parliament, which meets every year in March. Delegates can submit proposals for new legislation or regulation for consideration during the congress.

China's livestock sector uses about 70 million tonnes of soymeal a year. It imports around 100 million tonnes a year, more than 60% of the global trade.

Reducing soymeal use could lower dependence on imports, lower costs and reduce emissions, according to Qin's proposal, which he shared on Monday.

Muyuan saved 28 yuan per pig, or 560 million yuan in total, by using less soymeal and increasing the use of amino acids, he said.

Cutting soymeal to 9.8% also lowers soybean consumption by 31 kg (68 pounds) per pig, Qin said, equating to 20 million tonnes for the whole country.

"The low-soybean-meal diet we are talking about today is not only a small technology, but also a national strategy," he said.

Muyuan sold 18 million hogs last year.

