Top China bank ICBC posts flat Q3 profit

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

October 27, 2023 — 04:50 am EDT

Written by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham for Reuters ->

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) 1398.HK601398.SS, China's largest commercial lender by assets, on Friday said net profit grew 0.03% year-on-year in the third quarter.

Profit was 94.93 billion yuan ($12.97 billion) in the three months ended September, the bank said in a filing.

($1 = 7.2543 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Ziyi.Tang@thomsonreuters.com;))

