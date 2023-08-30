Top China bank ICBC posts 1.2% H1 profit rise

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) 1398.HK601398.SS, the country's biggest lender, said on Wednesday net profit grew 1.2% year-on-year in the first half of this year.

Profit was 173.74 billion yuan ($23.83 billion) for the first half of this year, compared with the restated 171.67 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a filing.

($1 = 7.2543 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang, Engen Tham and Selena Li; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

