Top Canada court upholds Dow's record C$645 mln patent infringement award

November 18, 2022 — 09:46 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada's top court on Friday ruled that plastics company Nova Chemicals must pay C$645 million ($482 million) to the Dow Chemical Co for infringing on a polyethylene patent held by the Dow Inc DOW.N unit.

The Supreme Court of Canada upheld a ruling by a lower court that had awarded Dow Chemical the C$645 million, calculated based on profits Nova made due to the patent breach.

Nova disputed those calculations in its appeal of that ruling.

($1 = 1.3385 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Mark Porter)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

