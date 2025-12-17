Top Buys by Top Brass: EVP, Chief Financial Officer Natarajan's $201K Bet on SAIC

A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $201K by Prabu Natarajan, EVP, Chief Financial Officer at Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC).

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/16/2025 Prabu Natarajan EVP, Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $100.49 $200,976.40

Natarajan's average cost works out to $100.49/share. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC) and achieve a cost basis lower than Natarajan, with shares changing hands as low as $99.40 per share. Shares of Science Applications International Corp were changing hands at $101.62 at last check, trading off about 1.3% on Wednesday. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAIC's low point in its 52 week range is $84.155 per share, with $124.105 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.62.

The current annualized dividend paid by Science Applications International Corp is $1.48/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 01/14/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SAIC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

