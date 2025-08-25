Markets
Top Buys by Top Brass: Chief Financial Officer Cagwin's $146.3K Bet on WU

August 25, 2025 — 10:04 am EDT

A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $146.3K by Matthew Cagwin, Chief Financial Officer at Western Union Co (Symbol: WU).

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/18/2025 Matthew Cagwin Chief Financial Officer 17,500 $8.36 $146,300.00

Cagwin's average cost works out to $8.36/share. Shares of Western Union Co were changing hands at $8.62 at last check, trading up about 2.1% on Monday. The chart below shows the one year performance of WU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Western Union Co Chart

Looking at the chart above, WU's low point in its 52 week range is $7.89 per share, with $12.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.62.

The current annualized dividend paid by Western Union Co is $0.94/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/16/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for WU, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 10.8% annualized yield is likely to continue.

WU+Dividend+History+Chart

