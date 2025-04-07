Top Buys by Top Brass: Chief Executive Officer Edens's $907K Bet on NFE

A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $907K by Wesley R. Edens, Chief Executive Officer at New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE).

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2025 Wesley R. Edens Chief Executive Officer 100,000 $9.07 $907,000.00

Edens's average cost works out to $9.07/share. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) and achieve a cost basis lower than Edens, with shares changing hands as low as $4.94 per share. Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc were changing hands at $5.01 at last check, trading down about 20.7% on Monday. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NFE's low point in its 52 week range is $4.80 per share, with $30.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.01.

