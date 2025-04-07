Markets
NFE

Top Buys by Top Brass: Chief Executive Officer Edens's $907K Bet on NFE

April 07, 2025 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $907K by Wesley R. Edens, Chief Executive Officer at New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE).

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/12/2025 Wesley R. Edens Chief Executive Officer 100,000 $9.07 $907,000.00

Edens's average cost works out to $9.07/share. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) and achieve a cost basis lower than Edens, with shares changing hands as low as $4.94 per share. Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc were changing hands at $5.01 at last check, trading down about 20.7% on Monday. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

New Fortress Energy Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, NFE's low point in its 52 week range is $4.80 per share, with $30.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.01.

Click here to find out which other top insider buys by the ''top brass'' you need to know about »

Also see:

 Low Beta Stocks
 Institutional Holders of PKT
 LAES Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksEnergy
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Low Beta Stocks-> Institutional Holders of PKT-> LAES Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.