Top Buys by Top Brass: CFO and Treasurer Corbett's $103.3K Bet on NMFC

A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $103.3K invested across 2 purchases by Kris Corbett, CFO and Treasurer at New Mountain Finance Corporation (Symbol: NMFC).

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2024 Kris Corbett CFO and Treasurer 6,500 $11.72 $76,157.90 11/04/2024 Kris Corbett CFO and Treasurer 2,500 $10.85 $27,118.50

Corbett's average cost works out to $11.48/share. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (Symbol: NMFC) and achieve a cost basis lower than Corbett, with shares changing hands as low as $11.30 per share. Shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation were changing hands at $11.35 at last check, trading trading flat on Monday. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NMFC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.615 per share, with $13.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.35.

The current annualized dividend paid by New Mountain Finance Corporation is $1.28/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 12/17/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for NMFC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 11.3% annualized yield is likely to continue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.