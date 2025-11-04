Markets
Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Cordani's $999.9K Bet on CI

November 04, 2025 — 12:21 pm EST

A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $999.9K by David Cordani, CEO at The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI).

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/03/2025 David Cordani Chairman & CEO 4,134 $241.88 $999,916.21

Cordani's average cost works out to $241.88/share. Shares of The Cigna Group were changing hands at $259.72 at last check, trading trading flat on Tuesday. The chart below shows the one year performance of CI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

The Cigna Group Chart

Looking at the chart above, CI's low point in its 52 week range is $239.51 per share, with $350 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $259.72.

The current annualized dividend paid by The Cigna Group is $6.04/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 12/04/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CI, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.3% annualized yield is likely to continue.

CI+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
