News & Insights

Markets
BSM

Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Carter Jr.'s $1.4M Bet on BSM

September 10, 2024 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $1.4M by Thomas L. Carter Jr., CEO at Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM).

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/06/2024 Thomas L. Carter Jr. CEO, President, and Chairman 100,000 $14.12 $1,411,800.00

Carter Jr.'s average cost works out to $14.12/share. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM) and achieve a cost basis lower than Carter Jr., with shares changing hands as low as $13.96 per share. Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP were changing hands at $14.04 at last check, trading off about 0.3% on Tuesday. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Black Stone Minerals LP Chart

Looking at the chart above, BSM's low point in its 52 week range is $13.94 per share, with $18.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.04.

Click here to find out which other top insider buys by the ''top brass'' you need to know about »

Also see:

 POWL Historical Stock Prices
 HGLB Dividend Growth Rate
 TPST market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksEnergy
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.