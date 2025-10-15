Markets
Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Caldwell's $138.8K Bet on CNXC

October 15, 2025 — 10:45 am EDT

A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $138.8K invested across 3 purchases by Christopher A. Caldwell, CEO at Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC).

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/21/2025 Christopher A. Caldwell President and CEO 1,000 $46.00 $46,000.00
09/30/2025 Christopher A. Caldwell President and CEO 1,000 $47.44 $47,435.00
10/10/2025 Christopher A. Caldwell President and CEO 1,000 $45.35 $45,350.00

Caldwell's average cost works out to $46.26/share. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC) and achieve a cost basis lower than Caldwell, with shares changing hands as low as $43.95 per share. Shares of Concentrix Corp were changing hands at $45.73 at last check, trading up about 0.2% on Wednesday. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Concentrix Corp Chart

Looking at the chart above, CNXC's low point in its 52 week range is $36.28 per share, with $66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.73.

The current annualized dividend paid by Concentrix Corp is $1.44/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 10/24/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CNXC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.2% annualized yield is likely to continue.

CNXC+Dividend+History+Chart

