Top Buys by Top Brass: President Whitaker's $100K Bet on BXSL

A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $100K by Carlos Whitaker, President at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Symbol: BXSL).

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/26/2023 Carlos Whitaker President 3,895 $25.68 $100,023.60

Whitaker's average cost works out to $25.68/share. Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund were changing hands at $27.55 at last check, trading down about 1.1% on Wednesday. The chart below shows the one year performance of BXSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BXSL's low point in its 52 week range is $22.08 per share, with $28.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.55.

The current annualized dividend paid by Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is $3.08/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 09/28/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BXSL, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 11.1% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which other top insider buys by the ''top brass'' you need to know about »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.