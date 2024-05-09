Top Buys by Top Brass: EVP-Chief Strategic Plan. Off. Kleiboeker's $133.9K Bet on LEG

A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $133.9K by Ryan Michael Kleiboeker, EVP-Chief Strategic Plan. Off. at Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG). Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/02/2024 Ryan Michael Kleiboeker EVP-Chief Strategic Plan. Off. 10,000 $13.39 $133,900.00

Kleiboeker's average cost works out to $13.39/share. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) and achieve a cost basis lower than Kleiboeker, with shares changing hands as low as $12.86 per share. Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. were changing hands at $12.88 at last check, trading off about 1.2% on Thursday. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEG's low point in its 52 week range is $11.0233 per share, with $33.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.88.

The current annualized dividend paid by Leggett & Platt, Inc. is $0.2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 06/14/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for LEG, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

