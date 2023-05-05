News & Insights

Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Lynch's $976.6K Bet on CVS

May 05, 2023 — 10:49 am EDT

A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $976.6K by Karen S. Lynch, CEO at CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS).

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/03/2023 Karen S. Lynch President and CEO 14,000 $69.75 $976,567.20

Lynch's average cost works out to $69.75/share. Shares of CVS Health Corporation were changing hands at $71.40 at last check, trading up about 3.2% on Friday. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

CVS Health Corporation Chart

Looking at the chart above, CVS's low point in its 52 week range is $68.1038 per share, with $107.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.40.

The current annualized dividend paid by CVS Health Corporation is $2.42/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 04/20/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CVS, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

CVS+Dividend+History+Chart

