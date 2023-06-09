News & Insights

Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Goncalves's $1.5M Bet on CLF

June 09, 2023 — 10:13 am EDT

A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $1.5M by Lourenco Goncalves, CEO at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF).

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/27/2023 Lourenco Goncalves Chairman, President & CEO 100,000 $14.96 $1,496,350.00

Goncalves's average cost works out to $14.96/share. Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc were changing hands at $16.21 at last check, trading off about 0.6% on Friday. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, CLF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.825 per share, with $22.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.21.

