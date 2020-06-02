Top Buys by Top Brass: Chairman, CEO and President Casale's $1.7M Bet on ESNT

A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $1.7M by Mark Casale, Chairman, CEO and President at Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT).

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/28/2020 Mark Casale Chairman, CEO and President 50,000 $33.25 $1,662,500.00

Casale's average cost works out to $33.25/share. Shares of Essent Group Ltd were changing hands at $35.01 at last check, trading up about 2.7% on Tuesday. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESNT's low point in its 52 week range is $17.52 per share, with $55.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.01.

The current annualized dividend paid by Essent Group Ltd is $0.64/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/01/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ESNT, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

