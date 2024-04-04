News & Insights

Markets
WTRG

Top Buys by Directors: Amato's $108.6K Bet on WTRG

April 04, 2024 — 04:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $108.6K by Elizabeth B. Amato, Director at Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG).

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/05/2024 Elizabeth B. Amato Director 3,100 $35.02 $108,558.90

Amato's average cost works out to $35.02/share. Shares of Essential Utilities Inc were changing hands at $36.24 at last check, trading up about 0.7% on Thursday. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Essential Utilities Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, WTRG's low point in its 52 week range is $32.07 per share, with $45.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.24.

The current annualized dividend paid by Essential Utilities Inc is $1.2284/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 05/09/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for WTRG, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

WTRG+Dividend+History+Chart

Click here to find out which other top insider buys by company directors you need to know about »

Also see:

 WMB Insider Buying
 Funds Holding VBND
 Institutional Holders of DATA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksEnergy
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WTRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.