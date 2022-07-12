Top Buys by Directors: Rady's $9.9M Bet on AAT

The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $9.9M invested across 19 purchases by Ernest S. Rady, CEO at American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT).

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/15/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 20,000 $35.18 $703,600.00 02/18/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 13,104 $36.91 $483,709.92 02/24/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 13,471 $35.73 $481,337.90 02/25/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 918 $36.37 $33,387.66 03/02/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 19,123 $36.48 $697,676.01 03/09/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 14,800 $36.77 $544,236.00 03/11/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 13,000 $36.47 $474,080.00 03/15/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 17,238 $35.99 $620,323.24 05/03/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 9,614 $35.37 $340,047.18 05/06/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 27,580 $34.84 $960,953.00 05/11/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 20,000 $32.95 $659,100.00 05/13/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 20,000 $32.24 $644,900.00 05/18/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 20,000 $32.85 $657,000.00 05/19/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 10,000 $32.00 $320,000.00 05/25/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 21,197 $32.32 $684,983.55 06/01/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 10,000 $33.71 $337,100.00 06/06/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 10,000 $32.71 $327,100.00 06/10/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 1,882 $30.49 $57,382.18 06/15/2022 Ernest S. Rady Chairman & CEO 30,000 $29.38 $881,300.00

Rady's average cost works out to $33.94/share. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT) and achieve a cost basis lower than Rady, with shares changing hands as low as $29.02 per share. Shares of American Assets Trust Inc were changing hands at $29.82 at last check, trading up about 2.3% on Tuesday. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAT's low point in its 52 week range is $28.42 per share, with $40.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.82.

The current annualized dividend paid by American Assets Trust Inc is $1.28/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/08/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AAT, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which other top insider buys by company directors you need to know about »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.