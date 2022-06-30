Top Buys by Directors: Kim's $177.5K Bet on SUN

The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $177.5K by Joseph Kim, CEO at Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN).
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/16/2022
|Joseph Kim
|President & CEO
|5,000
|$35.49
|$177,475.00
Kim's average cost works out to $35.49/share. Shares of Sunoco LP were changing hands at $37.22 at last check, trading down about 0.5% on Thursday. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SUN's low point in its 52 week range is $34.2601 per share, with $46.9499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.22.
Free Report: Top 7%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?
- Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
- Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. Terra Classic vs. Terra (LUNA)?
- Bitcoin Uses 50 Times Less Energy Than Traditional Banking, New Study Shows