Top Buys by Directors: Bairrington's $487.6K Bet on PSXP

The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $487.6K by Phillip David Bairrington, Director at Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP).

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2020 Phillip David Bairrington Director 15,000 $32.50 $487,561.50

Bairrington's average cost works out to $32.50/share. In trading on Friday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP) and achieve a cost basis lower than Bairrington, with shares changing hands as low as $30.04 per share. It should be noted that Bairrington has collected $0.88/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 4.9% on their purchase from a total return basis. Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP were changing hands at $30.36 at last check, trading off about 0.4% on Friday. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSXP's low point in its 52 week range is $19 per share, with $65.225 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.36.

