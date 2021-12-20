Top Biotech IPOs Of 2021 That Soared As Much As 500%

(RTTNews) - In the healthcare sector, more than 160 companies went public on the U.S. stock exchanges this year through traditional IPO.

Listed below are the biotech stocks that delivered at least 200% and as much as 500% over their offering prices.

1. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (RANI) is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company whose proprietary RaniPill capsule is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing.

The company made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 30, offering its shares at a price of $11 each.

With the company completing a GLP 7-day repeat oral administration study of RT-102, which comprises a RaniPill capsule containing a Parathyroid Hormone payload for the potential treatment or prevention of osteoporosis, the stock touched a high of $36.05 on Nov.19, which equates to 230% gain over the IPO price. The GLP 7-day repeat oral administration study evaluated the safety and tolerability of RT-102.

RT-102 is expected to advance into Phase I study in 2022.

Although the stock has given back most of its gains, it still trades at a 61% premium to the offer price.

RANI has thus far hit a low of $9.24 and a high of $36.27. The stock closed Friday's trading at $17.78, up 4.96%.

2. Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases.

The company made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 29, offering its shares at a price of $15.00 each. The stock opened the first day of trading at $30.01, two times the IPO price, and peaked at $49.99, equating to a gain of 233%. ICV has given back some of its gains and trades around $24.

A Phase 1/1b clinical trial of IVX-121 vaccine candidate that targets respiratory syncytial virus and a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of IVX-411 vaccine candidate that targets SARS-CoV-2 are underway - with top-line data readouts expected next year.

ICVX has thus far hit a low of $19.14 and a high of $49.99. The stock closed Friday's trading at $ 24.62, up 6.14%.

3. Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) made its Nasdaq debut on May 14, at an IPO price of $11 per share. The stock rallied in succeeding months, and it touched a high of $37.11 on Dec.1, which reflects a gain of 237% over its offer price.

Vera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for immunological diseases.

Last week, the company acquired MAU868, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody to treat BK Virus (BKV) infections, from Pfizer. A phase II clinical trial for MAU868 in kidney transplant patients is underway, with data readout in mid-2022.

VERA has thus far hit a low of $11.30 and a high of $37.11. The stock closed Friday's trading at $24.74, up 11.44%.

4. Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, listed its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market on February 5, at a price of $18 each.

The IPO pulled off a magic on the listing day, with the stock opening at $42 and peaking at $63.62, delivering 253% gain. However, the stock has erased all of its gains for the year and now trades around $13.

The company's lead product candidate is VOR33, under a phase 1/2a trial in Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Initial data from this trial is expected in the first half of 2022.

VOR has thus far hit a low of $10.48 and a high of $63.62. The stock closed Friday's trading at $13.33, up 9.89%.

5. Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) is a company developing product candidates for pain management, CNS disorders and anti-viral indications.

The pipeline includes Epoladerm, Probudur, Envelta, AnQlar, and VRP324, PES200 and MMS019. The company is focusing on completing its Investigational New Drug filings for its product candidates, with the goal of beginning first-in-human trials as soon as possible.

Virpax made its debut on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 17, offering its shares at a price of $10 each.

On Aug.18, the stock touched a high of $36, on news of the company's decision to pursue MMS019 as a prophylactic treatment against SARS and Influenza, for use in an over-the-counter setting. MMS019 has completed in-vitro, ex-vivo (human mucosal cells) and in-vivo trials. Syneos Health has been engaged to assist with the optimal clinical trial design based on an efficient timeline.

The peak price of VRPX in August reflects a gain of 260% over its offer price.

VRPX has thus far hit a low of $3.39 and a high of $36.00. The stock closed Friday's trading at $3.68, down 2.13%.

6. iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 17, offering its shares at a price of $8 each. The company offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens.

Last month, the company was selected by U.S. Government and private researchers to supply critical human biospecimens for advanced phase of COVID-19 research, sending its stock to a high of $28.98, which equates to a gain of 262% over the IPO price.

So far this year, iSpecimen has added nearly two dozen biospecimen suppliers to its network, across the United States and Europe, to complement its existing network that also includes suppliers in Asia-Pacific.

Although the stock has given most of its gains, it still trades at a 42% premium to its offer price.

ISPC has thus far hit a low of $4.75 and a high of $28.98. The stock closed Friday's trading at $11.42, up 4.10%.

7. Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV), which listed its stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 17, at an offer price of $19 each, opened the first day of trading at $30, and it went to touch a high of $78 on Sep.7, representing a gain of 311%. Although the stock has given back most of its gains, it is still double its IPO price at $39.

Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease.

The company's lead gene editing therapy targeting PCSK9, VERVE-101, is all set to enter clinical development in 2022, initially focused on patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), a prevalent form of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

VERV has thus far hit a low of $29.50 and a high of $78.00. The stock closed Friday's trading at $39.27, up 12.59%.

8. Qilian International Holding Group Ltd. (QLI) made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Market on January 12, offering its shares at a price of $5 each. The stock, which opened the first day of trading at $8, touched an intraday high of $22, representing a 340% gain over the offer price. However, the first day pop fizzled out in the successive days and the stock now trades around $2.

Qilian is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer in China, focusing on the development and sale of licorice products, oxytetracycline products, traditional Chinese medicine derivatives product, heparin product, sausage casings, and fertilizers.

For the six months ended March 31, 2021, the results of which were reported in September, revenue increased by 8% year-over-year to $29.9 million from $27.8 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

QLI has thus far hit a low of $2.90 and a high of $22.00. The stock closed Friday's trading at $2.95, down 1.67%.

9. Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions.

The company listed its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 12, at an offer price of $10 each. With the company reporting encouraging clinical trial news and regulatory news over the course of the year, the stock touched a high of $45 on Nov.24, which marks a gain of 350% over the IPO price. However, almost all the gains in November have been erased and the stock now trades around $15.

The lead drug candidate is Lomecel-B, currently in a phase II clinical trial for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. Lomecel-B is expected to enter phase II trials in Alzheimer's disease and Aging Frailty by year end, or in the first quarter of 2022.

LGVN has thus far hit a low of $2.84 and a high of $45.00. The stock closed Friday's trading at $17.39, up 8.89%.

10. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential.

The stock made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 6, offering its shares at a price of $17 each. When the company provided information related to the potential of its lead SARS-CoV-2 antibody, ADG20, to address the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, and other known variants of concern, on Nov.29, the stock touched an intraday high of $78.82 that day, reflecting a gain of 354% from the offer price.

ADG20 is under in-vitro studies, which are evaluating the expected binding and neutralizing activity of this compound against Omicron. Initial data from these studies is anticipated by the end of this year.

The company is also conducting Phase 2/3 trial of ADG20 as a treatment for COVID-19, dubbed STAMP. Interim efficacy analysis is expected in the second quarter of 2022.

ADGI has thus far hit a low of $5.57 and a high of $78.82. The stock closed Friday's trading at $11.48, down 19.04%.

11. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC), a Hong Kong, China-based company, is focused on developing traditional Chinese medicine for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The company made its debut on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 16, offering its shares at a price of $9.50 each. The stock, which opened at $12 that day, recorded a high of $59 on Aug.25, and that reflects a gain of 521% over the offer price. Although Regencell stock had given back most of its gains and trades around $28, it still commands a premium of over 190%.

In the company's first study using personalized traditional Chinese medicine formula in Hong Kong, there was a drop in assessment scores meaning that Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and Autism Spectrum Disorder symptoms were less severe for patients who participated in the study.

RGC has thus far hit a low of $6.00 and a high of $59.00. The stock closed Friday's trading at $28.00, down 3.38%.

12. Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) was listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 15, at an offer price of $5 each. The stock made a scintillating debut, opening the first day of trading at $29, touching an intraday high of $33.55. This reflects more than 570% gain over the offer price. However, over the course of the year, all the gains have vanished and the stock now trades at 60% discount to the offer price.

The company expects to initiate a phase II multiple ascending dose study of its lead drug candidate AL001 in Alzheimer's patients in the second quarter of 2022.

ALZN has thus far hit a low of $1.87 and a high of $33.55. The stock closed Friday's trading at $2.45, down 3.16%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.