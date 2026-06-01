Top Biotech Gainers: TTRX Turns Heads, LIXT Shifts To AI Energy, CNXU Update, QTRX, TRAX On Watch

(RTTNews) - Monday's top gainers include Turn Therapeutics following its interim analysis findings from an atopic dermatitis study; Conexeu Science on progress in its B.R.E.A.S.T. bioprinting program; LIXTE Biotechnology and its strategic transformation; and Quanterix amid insider transactions, among others.

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TTRX Turns Heads

Turn Therapeutics Inc. (TTRX) reported, on Monday, interim analysis findings and an adaptive optimization strategy from a phase 2 trial of GX-03 in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, sending its stock up over 20%.

According to the company, 92.6% of GX-03-treated subjects achieved a 50% reduction in eczema severity in 4 weeks (EASI-50); 70.4% achieved a 75% reduction in 4 weeks (EASI-75); 44.4% achieved a 90% reduction in 4 weeks (EASI-90); and 51.9% achieved a 90% reduction in 8 weeks (EASI-90).

The interim analyses are being used to improve the remaining trial phase by refining enrollment criteria to better balance baseline disease severity and body surface area involvement, while placing greater focus on early inflammatory burden endpoints due to unexpectedly high vehicle responses in certain patient sub-groups, noted the company.

Enrollment in the study is nearing completion, and the company is preparing to initiate FDA interactions, including a requested meeting to discuss the evolving regulatory strategy for GX-03 and potential pathways.

TTRX closed Monday's trading at $6.33, up 20.50%.

Conexeu Advances B.R.E.A.S.T. Bioprinting program

Conexeu Sciences Inc. (CNXU), a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue platform company, which commenced trading on the Nasdaq on May 21, 2026, through direct listing, soared more than 18% on Monday.

The company is focused on several large, multi-billion-dollar markets, including wound care, periodontal treatments, and facial and body contouring, including applications related to GLP-1-associated skin laxity. It is pursuing a predicate-based U.S. regulatory pathway and expects to submit a 510(k) application for its initial indication in early 2027, subject to regulatory review.

Last week, the company launched a preclinical development program for B.R.E.A.S.T. (BIO-REGENERATIVE ERGONOMICALLY ARCHITECTED SMART TISSUE), its recently unveiled 3D-printed bioregenerative breast matrix, at the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, a regenerative medicine research organization.

The program will use Wake Forest's advanced tissue-organ bioprinting infrastructure to support a comprehensive preclinical study of Conexeu's proprietary CXU 3D-printed B.R.E.A.S.T. matrix. The preclinical study will assess how long the CXU 3D-printed B.R.E.A.S.T matrix lasts, how well it integrates with surrounding tissue, and how it is naturally absorbed by the body over time. The results will help shape future research and support the product's advancement toward clinical trials.

B.R.E.A.S.T. is being developed as a potential alternative to permanent breast implants and traditional reconstruction approaches.

CNXU closed Monday's trading at $14.12, up 18.86%.

CABR Expands Global Licensing Deal with SanPellegrino Cosmetics

Caring Brands Inc. (CABR), a consumer brands company specializing in skin care and hair growth, and India-based SanPellegrino Cosmetics Private Limited, on Monday, announced the execution of a revised multi-territory licensing agreement covering Photocil and Hair Enzyme Booster.

Photocil is a clinically validated, patented topical formulation developed to support the treatment of vitiligo, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis. Hair Enzyme Booster is a first-of-its-kind, patented topical formulation for promoting hair growth.

The revised agreement gives SanPellegrino Cosmetics an initial five-year term, with automatic one-year renewals thereafter. It also expands SanPellegrino Cosmetics' territory rights beyond India to include Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, the Dominican Republic, and Trinidad and Tobago), as well as Russia, Australia, and New Zealand.

CABR closed Monday's trading at $1.30, up 17.12%.

What's driving the RLYB rally?

Rallybio Corp. (RLYB) is all set to acquire Avenzo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncology therapies, through a merger transaction.

Upon closure of the deal, the combined company is expected to operate under the name Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "AVZO".

A group of healthcare institutional investors and mutual funds have agreed to invest $215 million in connection with the transaction. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction, with the deal expected to close in Q4 2026.

RLYB closed Monday's trading at $16.87, up 16.67%.

LIXT switches to AI energy play

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical and med-tech company, is repositioning itself toward one of the largest infrastructure opportunities emerging in North American energy, sending its stock up over 15%.

The company has announced a strategic transformation into an AI energy infrastructure equipment & services platform focused on meeting the rapidly growing power demands of AI and hyperscale data centers. At the same time, it will also seek a strategic acquisition partner for its clinical-stage pharmaceutical and med-tech operations that are focused on advancing cancer treatments.

LIXT closed Monday's trading at $7.21, up 15.36%.

QTRX On Watch

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX), a company that is digitizing biomarker analysis, was up more than 14% on Monday, following an SEC filing related to an insider transaction.

An SEC filing dated June 1, 2026, reveals that Michael Francis Miller, Chief Operating Officer of the company, has acquired new shares and made a small disposition of shares.

After these transactions, Miller directly owns 33,834 shares of Quanterix common stock.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, the results of which were reported recently, revenue was $36.4 million, an increase of 20% compared to $30.3 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead to full-year 2026, revenue is expected to be $169 million to $174 million, up from $138.9 million reported in 2025.

QTRX closed Monday's trading at $3.50, up 14.50%.

TRAX On Track

First Tracks Biotherapeutics Inc. (TRAX), a recent spin-off of AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB), jumped more than 13% on Monday.

This clinical-stage biotechnology company is advancing antibody therapeutics that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The company is scheduled to make presentations at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on June 3.

TRAX closed Monday's trading at $18.09, up 13.35%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.