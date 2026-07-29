Top Biotech Gainers: SPRC On Watch, AVTR, NEO Boost Full-Year Outlook, SMTI Scooped Up

(RTTNews) - Today's top biotech gainers include SciSparc, after its subsidiary successfully completed internal validation of a proprietary quantum sampling platform designed to analyze clinical trial data; Avantor, following the release of its second-quarter financial results and an upbeat outlook; and NeoGenomics, after raising its full-year guidance, among others.

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SPRC Achieves Quantum Analytics Milestone

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) led the pack of gainers on Wednesday following the announcement that its subsidiary NeuroThera Labs Inc. (TSXV: NTLX) has successfully completed internal validation of its proprietary quantum sampling platform for analyzing clinical trial data.

The platform is being advanced by CliniQuantum, a quantum technology initiative focused on developing proprietary computational solutions for complex clinical trial data analysis. NeuroThera holds a 54.01% ownership interest in CliniQuantum.

SPRC closed Wednesday's trading at $9.09, up 70.54%.

AMIX on Watch

Autonomix Medical Inc. (AMIX), a development-stage medical device company focused on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders of the nervous system, was up over 66% on no specific news.

As of July 28, 2026, the company had approximately $5.1 million in cash and 971,043 shares of common stock outstanding, including shares issued through its recent warrant inducement completed on July 13, 2026.

A 1-for-21 reverse stock split of its common stock was implemented on June 24, 2026.

AMIX closed Wednesday's trading at $4.57, up 66.18%.

AVTR Boosts Full-Year Outlook

Avantor Inc. (AVTR), a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, was up over 15% on Wednesday, following its second-quarter financial results and upbeat outlook.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the company reported net sales of $1.69 billion, up 0.5% from the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the positive impact of foreign currency translation, organic net sales declined 0.4%. Meanwhile, net income fell to $38.1 million from $64.7 million in the same period last year. Adjusted net income also declined to $143.3 million from $161.2 million a year earlier.

For full-year 2026, the company increased its adjusted EPS guidance to $0.80 - $0.83 from $0.77 - $0.83 and improved its organic revenue growth outlook to -0.5% to +0.5% from -2.5% to -0.5%. The company's adjusted EPS was $0.90, and net sales were $6.55 billion in 2025.

AVTR closed Wednesday's trading at $14.38, up 15.78%.

NEO Upbeat on Growth, Raises Guidance

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO), a provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that support precision medicine, was among the day's top gainers following the release of its second-quarter 2026 financial results and an upward revision to its full-year outlook.

Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $202 million, an increase of 11% over the same period in 2025. Net income for the quarter was $2 million compared to a net loss of $45 million for the second quarter of 2025. The latest quarter's results included an $11 million gain from debt extinguishment.

For full-year 2026, NeoGenomics raised its consolidated revenue guidance to the $802 million - $806 million range, up from its previous forecast of $797 million - $803 million. The company also narrowed its projected net loss range to $34 million - $42 million from the previous estimate of $50 million - $63 million. In 2025, the company reported a net loss of $108 million and consolidated revenue of $727 million.

NEO closed Wednesday's trading at $15.27, up 13.96%.

ALVO Soars as FDA Concludes Reykjavik Facility Inspection

Shares of Alvotech (ALVO) jumped more than 13% after the company announced that the FDA has concluded the inspection of its manufacturing facility in Reykjavik, Iceland, conducted in May 2026. The FDA has confirmed the inspection classification of the manufacturing site is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

The company's Biologics License Application for AVT05, a proposed biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, was turned down by the FDA last November, citing issues with the manufacturing facility in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The Biologics License Applications (BLAs) for AVT05 and *AVT06 were resubmitted by the company to the FDA as recently as this June. *AVT06 is a proposed biosimilar to Eylea.

The company's AVT16, a proposed interchangeable biosimilar to Entyvio, indicated for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, is also under FDA review.

ALVO closed Wednesday's trading at $3.53, up 13.87%.

SMTI To Be Acquired by MDXG

Sanara MedTech Inc. (SMTI) has agreed to be acquired by MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $35 per Sanara share, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $350 million.

Under the definitive merger agreement, Sanara shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash plus 0.4735 shares of MIMEDX common stock for each Sanara share they own. Based on MIMEDX's average closing price of $4.22 over the five trading days ending July 28, 2026, the stock portion is valued at approximately $2.00 per Sanara share.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of this year.

SMTI closed Wednesday's trading at $30.25, up 13.55%.

LBRX Secures $150 Mln Financing

Shares of LB Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBRX) gained more than 11% on Wednesday following the announcement of a private placement.

The company entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to sell approximately 3.58 million shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 715,513 additional shares in the private placement. The shares are being sold at $34.94 per share, while the pre-funded warrants are priced at $34.9399 each.

The company expects the gross proceeds from the private placement to be approximately $150 million.

Recently, the company accelerated the timeline for reporting topline results from its Phase 3 NOVA-2 trial of LB-102 in schizophrenia. Topline results from the pivotal trial are now expected in the first half of 2027, earlier than its previous guidance of the second half of 2027.

A pre-NDA meeting with the FDA is expected to be held in the second half of 2027 following the data readout.

A Phase 2 trial of LB-102 in bipolar depression, dubbed ILLUMINATE-1, and a Phase 2 trial of LB-102 in adjunctive MDD are also ongoing.

The company expects to report topline data from its bipolar depression trial in the first quarter of 2028 and from its adjunctive major depressive disorder (MDD) trial in the first half of 2029.

LBRX closed Wednesday's trading at $39.00, up 11.62%.

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