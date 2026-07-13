Top Biotech Gainers: QTTB Sends Strong SIGNAL; AMWL And SI In Focus

(RTTNews) - Today's top biotech gainers include Q32 Bio, following positive Phase 2 results for its hair loss treatment; Agenus, as it advances development of its colon cancer drug combination, botensilimab and balstilimab; and Shoulder Innovations, which recently raised its full-year revenue guidance, among others.

Read on…

QTTB Delivers Strong SIGNAL

Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) led the pack of biotech gainers on Monday, with shares soaring over 90% on the back of positive results from its Phase 2 trial of Bempikibart in patients with severe or very severe alopecia areata, dubbed SIGNAL-AA.

In Part B of the SIGNAL-AA trial, by Week 36, 40.0% of patients in the modified intent-to-treat (mITT) group and 30.3% of all enrolled patients included in the intent-to-treat (ITT) analysis had 20% or less scalp hair loss (SALT-20 response). Even after stopping treatment, many patients maintained or continued to improve their hair growth, with one patient even achieving complete hair regrowth, according to the company.

Q32 Bio intends to advance Bempikibart into a registration-directed program in the first half of 2027 and plans to share full results from Part B at a future medical meeting.

Following the sharp rise in its stock price after the SIGNAL-AA trial results, Q32 Bio announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of $200 million of its common stock.

QTTB closed Monday's trading at $21.38, up 90.72%.

AGEN To Advance Colon Cancer Drug

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement expected to raise approximately $85 million in gross proceeds before expenses.

As part of the financing, the company will issue common stock (or pre-funded warrants) along with Series A and Series B warrants. If all of the warrants are exercised, Agenus could receive up to an additional $255 million in gross proceeds.

The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on July 15, 2026.

The financing is expected to support the development of Agenus' botensilimab and balstilimab (BOT+BAL) combination for the treatment of microsatellite-stable (MSS) colon cancer. The funds will primarily be used to advance ROBBIN, the company's planned Phase 3 clinical trial of neoadjuvant BOT+BAL in patients with high-risk Stage II and Stage III MSS colon cancer.

The company expects to dose the first patient in the proposed ROBBIN trial in the first quarter of 2027, with interim pathologic response data anticipated in the second half of 2027.

AGEN closed Monday's trading at $6.12, up 82.69%.

ACTU On the Move

Actuate Therapeutics Inc. (ACTU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers, jumped more than 20% on Monday.

Last month, the company announced that its investigational drug, Elraglusib, will be evaluated in BEACON2, an international, multi-arm, multi-stage Phase 1/2 platform trial designed to identify and advance promising treatment approaches for children with relapsed and refractory neuroblastoma. Elraglusib will be assessed in combination with dinutuximab beta plus chemotherapy in patients with relapsed and refractory neuroblastoma in the BEACON2 trial.

ACTU closed Monday's trading at $1.50, up 23.97%.

GALT Gallops

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT), a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for patients with advanced liver disease, was up over 13% on Monday.

Last month, the company announced that it reached an agreement with the FDA on the primary endpoint for its Phase 3 study and the potential regulatory pathway toward full approval of Belapectin for patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) cirrhosis and portal hypertension.

The Phase 3 trial protocol is expected to be submitted this quarter, and the company is actively seeking strategic and financial partners to support the continued development and commercialization of Belapectin.

GALT closed Monday's trading at $4.60, up 13.30%.

AMWL on Watch

Amwell (AMWL), a provider of a comprehensive SaaS-based software platform for technology-enabled healthcare, gained more than 11% on Monday, on no specific news.

The company is scheduled to report financial results for the second quarter of 2026 during the first week of August.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects revenue in the range of $48 million to $52 million compared to $70.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

AMWL closed Monday's trading at $11.01, up 11.10%.

SI Catches Investors' Eye

Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (SI), a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market, was up 11% on no specific news.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company generated net revenue of $16.7 million, a 65% increase over the first quarter of 2025.

Looking ahead to full year 2026, the company expects revenue to range between $65 million and $68 million, representing growth of approximately 37% to 44% over full year 2025 net revenue.

The company's shares made their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on July 31, 2025, priced at $15 per share.

SI closed Monday's trading at $22.38, up 11.01%.

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