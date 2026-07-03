Top Biotech Gainers: PPCB Launches Share Buyback, VRXA Partners With ATUM, SLS On Watch

(RTTNews) - Today's top gainers include SL Science, which was recently listed on the Nasdaq; Chemomab, gearing up for a Phase 3 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis; Propanc, following the launch of a share repurchase program; and Tectonic, drawing investor attention ahead of key clinical trial catalysts, among others.

Read on…

SL Science on the Move

SL Science Holding Limited (SLBT) led the pack of gainers on Thursday, with shares surging more than 50% on no specific news.

The Taiwan-headquartered preclinical-stage company specialises in developing innovative cellular and gene therapies. Its initial pipeline targets solid tumor indications with significant unmet medical need, including pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma (brain cancer).

Formerly known as SL BIO Ltd., SL Science Holding commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 15, 2026, following a business combination with Horizon Space Acquisition II Corp. (Nasdaq: HSPT).

SLBT closed Thursday's trading at $5.99, up 34.61%.

Chemomab Catches Investors' Eye

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, jumped more than 30% on Thursday.

The company's lead drug candidate is Nebokitug, a first-in-class dual-activity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24, a soluble protein that helps drive the inflammatory and fibrotic pathways central to primary sclerosing cholangitis and other fibro-inflammatory diseases. Nebokitug is a Phase 3-ready asset in the indication of primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Preparations for the Phase 3 trial are ongoing as Chemomab continues discussions with potential strategic partners (Source: Company website)

CMMB closed Thursday's trading at $2.27, up 33.53%.

Propanc Launches Share Repurchase Program

Propanc Biopharma Inc. (PPCB) surged more than 20% after announcing the launch of a share repurchase program, authorizing the company to buy back an initial tranche of up to $500,000 of its common stock over the next 30 days.

The company's lead product candidate, PRP, designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread, is progressing to a world-first, Phase 1b, First-In-Human study, in 30-40 advanced cancer patients suffering from solid tumors.

PPCB closed Thursday's trading at $1.77, up 22.92%.

VERAXA Partners with CRO ATUM

VERAXA Biotech AG (VRXA) has initiated cell line development for its lead BiTAC T-cell engager (BiTAC-TCE) program, a key milestone in advancing the candidate toward IND/CTA-enabling studies and future clinical development.

The company has engaged ATUM, a US-based contract research organisation, to support stable clonal cell line generation in accelerating the development of the BiTAC-TCE program.

VRXA closed Thursday's trading at $2.04, up 18.26%.

Tectonic Approaches Key Clinical Catalysts

Clinical-stage biotechnology company Tectonic Therapeutic Inc. (TECX) gained more than 15% on Thursday.

The company's lead drug candidates include TX45 and TX2100.

A Phase 2 trial evaluating subcutaneous TX45 in patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF), including an enriched population with combined pre- and post-capillary pulmonary hypertension (CpcPH) is ongoing.

The study, dubbed APEX, is nearing completion of patient enrollment, with topline data anticipated in late Q4 2026 or early Q1 2027.

TX2100, being developed as a potential treatment for Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT), is under a Phase 1a trial in healthy volunteers. Topline results from the Phase 1 trial are expected by the end of the third quarter of 2026. Subject to favourable safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic results, the company plans to advance TX2100 into a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with moderate-to-severe HHT in early 2027.

TECX closed Thursday's trading at $37.93, up 15.85%.

Aura Biosciences Shines Ahead of a Key Catalyst

Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA) jumped more than 15% on Thursday ahead of a near-term clinical catalyst expected in the coming weeks.

This clinical-stage biotechnology company is focused on developing precision therapies for solid tumors that aim to preserve organ function. Its lead candidate, bel-sar (AU-011), is currently in late-stage development for early choroidal melanoma and in early-stage development in other ocular oncology indications and bladder cancer.

A Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating additional doses and cycles of bel-sar across intermediate- and high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients continues to advance, with initial 3-month clinical data expected mid-2026.

AURA closed Thursday's trading at $7.74, up 15.01%.

SELLAS Approaches a Critical Milestone

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) gained over 12% on Thursday, as the company approaches a make-or-break event.

The company's lead drug candidate is Galinpepimut-S (GPS), which works by targeting the WT1 protein present and overexpressed in an array of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

A Phase 3 trial of GPS in patients with acute myeloid leukemia who have achieved complete remission following second-line salvage therapy (CR2), dubbed REGAL, is underway. The trial is designed to conduct its final analysis after the 80th event (death) has occurred.

As of May 11, 2026, 78 events have occurred in the REGAL trial, and SELLAS remains blinded to the trial outcome.

SLS closed Thursday's trading at $14.98, up 12.89%.

Did you know?

So far this year, Eli Lilly (LLY) has announced 10 M&A deals (mergers and acquisitions) and signed 11 licensing deals, placing it at the top of the list in global biopharma M&A activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.