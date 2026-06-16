Top Biotech Gainers: CRVO On Watch, SLP Scooped Up, LNAI Back In Compliance, NTHI Advances NEO212

(RTTNews) - Tuesday's top gainers include CervoMed, with key clinical trial catalysts ahead; Conexeu, which strengthened its leadership with board expansion; NeOnc, advancing its lead drug candidate into Phase 2 for aggressive brain tumours; and Simulations Plus, which is set to be acquired by Altaris affiliates, among others.

Read on...

CRVO Poised for a Transformative 2026

CervoMed Inc. (CRVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for age-related brain disorders, soared more than 80% on Tuesday on no specific news.

The company's lead drug candidate is Neflamapimod, which is currently in clinical development for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), recovery after ischemic stroke, and primary progressive aphasia.

A Phase 2a trial of Neflamapimod in patients with non-fluent variant primary progressive aphasia (nfvPPA) has completed enrollment in the US, with 24-week biomarker data due in the fourth quarter of this year.

In February 2026, Neflamapimod was selected for inclusion in the EXPERTS-ALS platform in the UK. EXPERTS-ALS facilitates rapid testing of potential treatments for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) to identify promising drug candidates and potentially accelerate their path to regulatory approval. Dosing of the first patient with Neflamapimod in the EXPERTS-ALS trial is anticipated in 4Q26.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial of Neflamapimod in patients with DLB in the second half of 2026, subject to financing.

CRVO closed Tuesday's trading at $4.52, up 82.26%.

Conexeu Strengthens Leadership

Conexeu Sciences Inc. (CNXU), a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue platform company, was up more than 20% on Tuesday.

The company commenced trading on the Nasdaq on May 21, 2026, through a direct listing.

Last month, the company launched a preclinical development program for B.R.E.A.S.T. (BIO-REGENERATIVE ERGONOMICALLY ARCHITECTED SMART TISSUE), its recently unveiled 3D-printed bioregenerative breast matrix, at the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, a regenerative medicine research organization.

To help accelerate growth and strengthen execution, the company expanded its Board from six to nine directors and appointed a Chief Commercial Officer and an advisory board member earlier this week.

Ana Bastiani-Posner, April Burke, and Andrew Costa have been appointed to the Board of Directors, while Co-Founder and Director David Bogart assumed the role of Chief Commercial Officer. Melinda Farina, the founder of Integrated Aesthetics Consulting Inc. and Beauty Brokers Inc., a global plastic surgery consultancy, has joined Conexeu's advisory board.

CNXU closed Tuesday's trading at $12.52, up 27.49%.

MOBI Finds Its Gait

Mobia Medical Inc. (MOBI), a commercial-stage medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors, was also one of the top gainers on Tuesday.

The company's common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market as recently as May 8, 2026, priced at $15 per share.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $17.74 million and revenue of $12.07 million. This compares with a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $10.65 million and revenue of $5.66 million in the year-ago quarter.

MOBI closed Tuesday's trading at $13.24, up 20.25%.

CERT Catches Investors' Eyes

Shares of Certara Inc. (CERT), a provider of AI-powered drug development solutions, jumped more than 16% on Tuesday.

Last week, the company announced that it has integrated its D360 scientific informatics platform with its Secondary Intelligence quantitative systems toxicology software. The integration is designed to improve the efficiency and accuracy of evaluating the off-target safety risks of investigational drugs. Drug safety issues account for about 25% of drug development failures, with many linked to unintended off-target effects.

For the first quarter of 2026, revenue was $106.9 million, compared to $106.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, representing 1% growth.

CERT closed Tuesday's trading at $6.05, up 16.12%.

NTHI Gets First International Regulatory Clearance for NEO212

NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc. (NTHI) has received regulatory clearance from the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi to initiate a phase 2 trial of NEO212, being developed for patients with aggressive brain tumors, in the UAE.

The authorization marks the first international regulatory clearance for NEO212 following completion of Phase 1 clinical evaluation.

NTHI closed Tuesday's trading at $5.18, up 14.86%.

TKNO On Watch

Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO), a supplier of reagents for drug development and diagnostics, gained more than 11% on Tuesday, on no specific news.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company reported revenue of $11.1 million, up 13% year over year. For full-year 2026, it expects revenue of $42 million to $44 million, up from $40.5 million in 2025.

TKNO closed Tuesday's trading at $4.61, up 11.62%.

SLP Lands in Altaris' Arms

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP), a provider of AI-enabled drug development software, has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Altaris, LLC, an investment firm, for $375 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, Simulations Plus common stockholders will receive $18.50 per share, representing a premium of 26% to Simulations Plus' 60-day volume-weighted average price as of June 15, 2026.

The transaction is currently expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

SLP closed Tuesday's trading at $18.24, up 11.42%.

LNAI Puts Listing Woes Behind It

Lunai Bioworks (LNAI), an AI-driven biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery and development, gained 9% on Tuesday.

A SEC filing dated June 16, 2026, reveals that the company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, clearing the way for it to maintain its Nasdaq listing. The company has also satisfied the conditions set by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel under its earlier extension decisions.

LNAI closed Tuesday's trading at $2.84, up 9%.

Did you know?

Chloramines and not chlorine are what cause red, itchy eyes and skin irritation after swimming.

Chlorine is commonly added to the water to prevent the spread of germs and outbreaks in swimming pools and other recreational water venues. But when it reacts with pee, poop, sweat, dirt, skin cells, deodorant, and makeup washed off swimmers' bodies, it forms chemical irritants called chloramines. (Source: CDC)

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