Top Biotech Gainers: CANF Climbs, RGNT Gears Up For Europe Launch, RNAZ, ELTX On Watch

(RTTNews) - Today's leading biotech gainers include Can-Fite, following an update from its pancreatic cancer study; SeaStar Medical, driven by improving quarter-over-quarter revenue for its flagship product; and Elicio, which has refined its Phase 3 development strategy for ELI-002, among others.

Read on…

Can-Fite Climbs on Pancreatic Cancer Data

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) soared more than 55% on Wednesday, following an update on its Phase 2a pancreatic cancer study with Namodenoson.

The company's Phase 2a study evaluating Namodenoson in patients with advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma met its primary safety endpoint and demonstrated durable overall survival outcomes. Based on the trial findings, the company plans to advance Namodenoson into a Phase 2b combination study with chemotherapy.

CANF closed Wednesday's trading at $4.63, up 55.89%.

SeaStar Sparkles

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp. (ICU), a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life, jumped more than 30% on Wednesday on no specific news.

The company's flagship product is QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED), approved in 2024 by the FDA for the ultra-rare condition of life-threatening Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition requiring renal replacement therapy (RRT) in critically ill pediatric patients.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, net revenue increased to approximately $0.5 million from approximately $0.3 million in the same period of 2025, driven by sales of the QUELIMMUNE pediatric SCD therapy.

SeaStar Medical expects to generate approximately $2 million in net product revenue in 2026, up from $1.2 million reported in 2025.

ICU closed Wednesday's trading at $4.86, up 32.43%.

What's the Buzz around Elicio?

Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (ELTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation immunotherapies for mKRAS-driven cancers, jumped more than 31% on Wednesday.

The company was added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes on June 26, 2026, as part of the 2026 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, reflecting the growing recognition of its progress. Its lead product candidate, ELI-002, was evaluated in a Phase 2 AMPLIFY-7P trial in patients with mKRAS-driven pancreatic cancer.

Although the AMPLIFY-7P did not meet the pre-specified primary endpoint of disease-free survival ("DFS") in the intent-to-treat population, landmark analyses during active ELI-002 7P treatment indicated early treatment benefit.

Based on insights from the AMPLIFY-7P study, Elicio has refined its Phase 3 development strategy and, subject to financing, plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial.

ELTX closed Wednesday's trading at $5.14, up 31.46%.

Regentis Prepares for European GelrinC Rollout

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (RGNT), a regenerative medicine company focused on innovative tissue repair solutions, jumped more than 29% on Wednesday on no specific news.

The company's lead product, GelrinC, is a ready-to-use, cell-free hydrogel implant designed to treat damaged knee cartilage. With CE Mark approval in place, the company plans to begin European surgeon training activities this quarter as part of its preparations for the commercial rollout in Europe.

RGNT closed Wednesday's trading at $4.57, up 29.46%.

Decoding TransCode's Move

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) rose more than 20% on Wednesday for the second consecutive day, despite no specific news driving the move.

The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a targeted therapy being developed to treat patients with metastatic cancer. A Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating TTX-MC138 in patients with circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)-positive colorectal cancer following curative-intent therapy was initiated in May of this year.

The trial is expected to enroll up to 45 patients, with preliminary results anticipated in Q4 2026.

RNAZ closed Wednesday's trading at $7.65, up 23.19%.

Outset Medical Draws Investor Attention

Outset Medical Inc. (OM), a medical technology company, climbed more than 18% on Wednesday, on no specific news.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, the results of which were reported this May, revenue was $27.9 million, a decrease of 6% compared to $29.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Looking ahead to full-year 2026, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $125 million to $130 million, a 5% to 9% increase over $119.5 million in 2025.

OM closed Wednesday's trading at $5.10, up 18.06%.

Did you know?

The pangolin is the world's most-trafficked mammal. Found only in Africa and Asia, it is poached for its scales, which have traditionally been used in Chinese medicine and are believed by some to have medicinal properties. (Source: EurekAlert).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.